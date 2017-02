MADRID Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that measures to help people in extreme need avoid eviction from their house would have little impact on the country's mortgage market.

"The problem in Spain is not with mortgages but with the credit of real estate promoters," he said after announcing the measures.

He added that mortgage debt was low in Spain and would continue at low levels.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; writing by Nigel Davies)