Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MADRID The prospect of a quick recovery in Spain remains remote and decisive policy action is needed if the economic and financial situation is to be turned around, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday.
In a report on Spain, the OECD also said the government should aim to meet its 2012 headline deficit target of 6.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product unless economic growth is far lower than expected.
"The prospect of an immediate recovery remains remote as deleveraging of the private sector still has a long way to go while the feedback loop between government finances and the banking sector remains strong," the group said in the report.
It added that spending cuts and tax measures to reach the 2014 deficit targets and permanent budgetary steps should be spelled out.
The country needs to implement further structural reforms to boost employment, especially among youth, and further pension reform would improve the long-term sustainability of the system, it also said.
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
LONDON Kraft Heinz Co's rapid retreat from its surprise $143 billion bid for Unilever in the face of stiff resistance knocked the Anglo-Dutch company's shares on Monday as investors assessed the impact of the failed approach.