Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
MADRID Spain's King Juan Carlos has decided to abdicate for political reasons rather than because of his ailing health, a source at the royal palace told Reuters on Monday.
"It's a political decision. He is abdicating given the new challenges in Spain because he thinks it's necessary to make way for the new generation," the source said.
The king made the decision to step down in January and told Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Socialist opposition leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of it in April, added the source.
The announcement was delayed until after the European elections to avoid affecting the vote, the source said.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.