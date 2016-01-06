Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
MADRID - Melchior, Balthazar and Caspar paraded through Madrid's streets with gifts and sweets to mark the Epiphany, the day when the biblical three kings are said to have visited the infant Christ with gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Colorful parades took place in Spanish villages, towns and cities on Tuesday, the eve of the Epiphany. Three King's Day on Jan. 6 is a big day for many in Spain and children often wait until then to open their presents.
In the Spanish capital, thousands of people lined the city's main boulevard to see the floats.
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
BANDUNG, Indonesia "Prophet Mohammad forever," chant the young Indonesian Muslim musicians. But instead of a mosque, the men are singing at an outdoor concert with a mosh pit full of followers of the country's first Islamic punk movement.