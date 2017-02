MADRID Spain's Treasury said on Wednesday that Moody's downgrade of Spanish debt reflected a short-term reaction to negative euro zone debt markets, rather than a change in medium and long term economic fundamentals.

It added that the Spanish government was still committed to fiscal consolidation and reform

Moody's earlier downgraded Spain's sovereign debt rating by two notches to A1 from Aa2.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)