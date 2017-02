MADRID Spain will increase its Value Added Tax (VAT) rate in 2013 as well as other indirect taxes in order to raise about 8 billion euros, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

"Not only it will be the VAT, there are other possibilities, special taxes. At the same time, we're looking into the possibility of reducing other charges," De Guindos said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

