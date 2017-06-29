A contestant stands after the annual race on high heels during World Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Three men stand after the annual race on high heels during World Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Drag queens react before the annual race on high heels during World Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A drag queen walks during the annual race on high heels during World Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.

Competitors in the annual male-only event made the precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds clutching pink balloons who lined the street in Chueca, a gay neighborhood in central Madrid.

Rules state that mens' heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high and the shoes are measured before the race.

Many men donned wigs and skirts for the event, while a few increased the challenge by running the 100 meters or so wearing platform boots.

The race is part of the World Pride Madrid festival, which also features concerts and other events to celebrate diversity.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Alba Asenjo; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams)