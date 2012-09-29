MADRID Spain's debt will reach 90.5 percent of gross domestic product by end 2013 after hitting 85.3 percent of GDP by the end of this year, the government's budget document showed on Saturday.

The debt ratio included 30 billion euros of the planned 100-billion-euro aid request for the country's banks, the document said.

The Treasury saw gross debt issuance requirements of 207.2 billion euros next year after budgeting in 2012 for gross issuance of 186.1 billion euros.

While almost all the issuance would be in medium- and long-term bonds and Treasury bills, the document noted the government would consider issuance of up to 6 billion euros in other currencies or debt instruments.

The Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro will hold a press conference on the budget details at around 1000 GMT after passing the details to Parliament for approval. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)