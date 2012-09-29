Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MADRID Spain's debt will reach 90.5 percent of gross domestic product by end 2013 after hitting 85.3 percent of GDP by the end of this year, the government's budget document showed on Saturday.
The debt ratio included 30 billion euros of the planned 100-billion-euro aid request for the country's banks, the document said.
The Treasury saw gross debt issuance requirements of 207.2 billion euros next year after budgeting in 2012 for gross issuance of 186.1 billion euros.
While almost all the issuance would be in medium- and long-term bonds and Treasury bills, the document noted the government would consider issuance of up to 6 billion euros in other currencies or debt instruments.
The Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro will hold a press conference on the budget details at around 1000 GMT after passing the details to Parliament for approval. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
LONDON Kraft Heinz Co's rapid retreat from its surprise $143 billion bid for Unilever in the face of stiff resistance knocked the Anglo-Dutch company's shares on Monday as investors assessed the impact of the failed approach.