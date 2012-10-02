MADRID Spain's jobless rate rose by 1.7 percent in September from a month earlier, or by 79,645 people, leaving 4.7 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

This was the second month the jobless figures rose after a respite during the summer tourism season.

Monthly jobless data records the number Spaniards registered as out of work, while the unemployment rate, which hit a record high of 24.6 percent in the second quarter, is an official survey and considered a more reliable gauge of the jobs market. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)