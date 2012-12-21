Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental blood cancer drug met the main goal of shrinking tumors.

The drug, belinostat, was tested in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-Cell (PTCL) lymphoma, who have failed at least one therapy.

The biotechnology company said it expects to file a marketing application with U.S. health regulators by mid-2013, and expects a review date in 2014.

Belinostat was granted orphan-drug status and fast-track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for PTCL.

Spectrum's shares, which have fallen about 22 percent in the last year, closed at $11.30 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)