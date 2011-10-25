Shares of Spherix Inc (SPEX.O) rose 55 percent after the company said its experimental cholesterol combination significantly reduced blood glucose level in a pre-clinical study.

On Monday, the company said a study showed the drug, SPX-106T -- a combination of compounds D-tagatose and SPX-106 -- reduced dyslipidemia, a condition in which there is abnormal amount of fat in blood, in mice and hamsters.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Spherix's stock touched a six-week high of $3.42 in heavy trading early trade, making it one of the top percentage gainers on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)