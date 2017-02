MUMBAI Indian low-fare airline SpiceJet SPJT.NS said on Tuesday the company was not in discussions with private equity firm TPG Capital TPG.UL for stake sale.

On Monday, shares in budget carrier SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) had risen almost 5 percent after the Economic Times newspaper reported that TPG Capital was negotiating to buy a minority stake in the company.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)