LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The official site for "The Amazing Spider-Man" has crawled onto the Web, shedding light on the plot of Marc Webb's reboot.

The site, TheAmazingSpiderMan.com, launched Thursday, a Sony representative told TheWrap.

The reboot of Sony's franchise stars Andrew Garfield, who is taking over the Peter Parker/ Spider-Man character from Tobey Maguire.

At least one sequel -- due May 2, 2014 -- is already planned.

The new site refers to "a series of movies that tells a different side of the Peter Parker story," which means additional sequels could be coming down the road.

Unlike in Sam Raimi's previous series, the wall-crawler will be investigated by police for "vigilantism." In one of the photos featured on the site, a wanted poster of Spider-Man can be seen on the ground. Another pic shows girlfriend Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) wiping blood off Parker's chest.

Pursuing Spider-Man will be Captain Stacy (played by Denis Leary), an NYPD officer who is also the father of Parker girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

Also in the new movie, Parker "uncovers a secret that his father (played by Campbell Scott) held," according to the site. His parents vanished 13 years prior to the film's present day.

The site also reveals that the character played by Irrfan Khan has a new identity. Previously said to be playing Van Atter -- who transforms into Proto-Goblin in the comic book series -- Khan's character is now named "Dr. Ratha."

Proto-Goblin would have been the movie's second villain, along with the Lizard (played by Rhys Ifans).

"The Amazing Spider-Man," which has not yet been rated, will be released July 3.

IMAX and Sony will release a digitally remastered version of the movie in IMAX 3D.

The three Spider-Man movies that starred Maguire grossed nearly $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office.