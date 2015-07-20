A section of a key Gulf Coast waterway has been reopened to one-way traffic after being shut due to a barge collision on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A section of the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) from where it intersects the Houston Ship Channel to Mile Marker 348 on the ICW, has been opened to one-way traffic westbound until one of four vessels involved in the collision is removed.

The Coast Guard said it does not believe a significant amount of product was released into the waterway.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)