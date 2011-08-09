The headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG is seen in Duisburg September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Investment bankers are pitching Kraft-style KFT.N demergers to German corporates as a way of rescuing deals threatened by market turbulence.

Last week, Kraft Foods announced a move to spin off its snacks unit in the hope of unlocking value of the different parts of its business.

In Germany, a raft of companies including ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) are seeking to raise the valuation of their companies by shedding businesses like Osram, Kolbenschmidt Pierburg and Thyssen stainless.

The European market for new listings has had a tough year, with more than 20 deals pulled. Many of those companies which did manage to debut are now trading below their offer price.

Even before the quiet summer period, investors had become increasingly choosy about which IPO candidates they would back, often demanding big discounts and prompting many companies to scrap flotations rather than sell at rock-bottom prices.

Market volatility caused by the U.S. debt problem and now the eurozone crisis make hopes of a September IPO revival increasingly unlikely as banks struggle to convince investors it's the right time to buy shares.

U.S. stock markets have fallen more than 10 percent in the last week on concerns over a global economic slump, exacerbated by Standard & Poor's downgrade late last week of the United States' credit rating.

In Europe, stocks fell for the eighth consecutive trading day in high volume across the continent following steep losses in Asia, with Germany's DAX index down more than 6 percent at one point.

So bankers have changed their pitch.

"Every company should have a plan B in their back pocket," Barbara Boehnlein, director, equity capital markets at Royal Bank of Scotland told Reuters Insider TV. "IPOs, as we have known them, are a model of the past."

Instead, bankers are recommending a spin-off to legally separate a unit. But rather than selling the shares, investors in the parent company will receive them in addition to holding shares in the parent company, much in the same way that shareholders in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) received shares in specialty chemicals unit Lanxess (LXSG.DE).

"The spin-off is the new IPO," a senior bank advisor said, echoing comments made by Siemens finance director Joe Kaeser, who signaled there is value in having a separate listing, even if an IPO is not achieved.

"A spin-off is one of the few deals that are not dependent on the market environment," another investment banker, who is involved in large merger and acquisition deals, said.

ThyssenKrupp said it would sell or spin off its stainless steel business, which makes up roughly 18 percent of group revenues.

German industrial group Rheinmetall last month said it is looking into carving out its automotive parts division to focus on defense technology.

Siemens may be forced to demerge Osram and give the shares to existing Siemens shareholders after the chances of a successful listing dimmed with a drop in its valuation when rival Philips (PHG.AS) flagged a grim outlook after a surprise quarterly loss.

(Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)