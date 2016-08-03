Health insurer Aetna's quarterly profit beats estimates
Health insurer Aetna Inc , whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums for its plans.
Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher deliveries of planes.
The company's net income fell to $44.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $154.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.83 billion from $1.70 billion.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.