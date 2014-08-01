UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Aircraft components maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast, as Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) boosted production to meet surging demand for planes.
Spirit Aero's shares rose nearly 8 percent to $35 in premarket trading on Friday.
Last week, Boeing, which accounts for about 84 percent of Spirit Aero's revenue, reported a 7 percent rise in commercial airplane deliveries in the quarter.
Airbus also reported a rise in jetliner deliveries in first six months of 2014. (bit.ly/1t5NPTj)
Spirit Aero, carved out of Boeing in 2005, raised its 2014 profit forecast to $2.90-$3.05 per share, from $2.50-$2.65. It raised its revenue forecast to $6.7-$6.9 billion, from $6.5-$6.7 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.95 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spirit Aero said the higher plane production helped revenue in its fuselage systems business, the company's largest, jump 24 percent to $905 million in the second quarter ended July 3.
Sales at the company's propulsion and wing systems businesses also increased. Total revenue rose 18.6 percent to $1.80 billion.
Spirit Aero reported a net income of $143.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $209.4 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $448 million in cost overruns on several aircraft wing programs.
Analysts had expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares have gained about 27 percent in the past year, compared with a 14 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace and Defense index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.