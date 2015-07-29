Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it would buy back up to $350 million of its stock, indicating that it has finally put years of losses from its Gulfstream business behind it.

The company's shares rose as much as 7.4 percent to a record high of $56.78 on Wednesday.

Spirit, which makes fuselages and propulsion systems for Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA), raised its full-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast to $700 million-$800 million from $600 million-$700 million.

"The beat and raise to FCF, plus the announcement of a buyback, demonstrates the company's transition into a solid, predictable operator," RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a note.

Spirit paid Triumph Group Inc (TGI.N) $160 million in December to take over its Gulfstream wings contract. The contract had added more than $1 billion to Spirit's operational costs.

Getting rid of the contract has freed up Spirit to take advantage of booming worldwide demand for commercial aircraft.

Boeing, Spirit's largest customer, reported a record 9 percent rise in commercial aircraft deliveries last week and said it expects to crank up production.

Spirit said in March that share buy backs were "top of the list" for returning cash to shareholders.

"With a cash balance approaching $1 billion and our expectation that Spirit will generate at least $400 million of free cash flow, this repurchase authorization should be only one part of the company's cash deployment agenda," J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Seth Seifman said.

Spirit said total expenses fell 7.5 percent in the second quarter ended July 2.

Net income rose 8 percent to $154.9 million, or $1.11 per share.

Excluding items, Spirit earned $1.09 per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 97 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.70 billion, just below the average estimate of $1.72 billion.

Spirit's shares were up 2.8 percent at $54.36 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 22.8 percent this year, compared with a 1.08 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index .DJI.

(Editing by Simon Jennings)