Two passengers talk to a ticketing agent at the Spirit Airlines counter at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Spirit Airlines (SAVE.O) on Tuesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as the low-cost carrier added flights but said costs would rise in the current quarter, and its shares fell 5 percent.

Kevin Crissey, an airline analyst with Skyline Research, said the profit was roughly in line with estimates and noted that the company's second-quarter margin forecast was less than he expected.

"There really wasn't anything terrible and there wasn't anything excitingly positive, either," said Crissey. "Looks like the Street was just hoping for more."

Net income rose to $37.7 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, in the quarter, from $30.6 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items, profit was 52 cents a share, more than the average of 51 cents expected by analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to about $438 million. Spirit cancel led 256 flights in the quarter, compared with 59 a year earlier. The average ticket revenue per passenger flight segment fell 1.6 percent to $77.79.

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit, which charges for carry-on bags and many other services, said it expects higher unit costs because new U.S. regulations demand more rest for pilots.

Spirit also said plans to expand next year would push up expenses, but overall unit costs would remain steady this year and in 2015.

The carrier said it planned to boost available seat miles, or capacity, by 17 percent in the second quarter. It forecast an operating margin of 17.5 to 18.5 percent for the second quarter. Operating margin in the first quarter was 13.7 percent.

"Fare discipline is strong and capacity discipline across the industry is pretty stable," Spirit Chief Executive Ben Baldanza said during a conference call.

Shares of Spirit fell 5.3 percent to $55.33 early Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard Chang)