A Spirit Airlines airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

The new chief executive officer of Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.O) said on Tuesday he wants to make the U.S. budget carrier more reliable and somewhat slow its growth in flight capacity.

Spirit also reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Shares shot up as much as 10 percent Tuesday following CEO Bob Fornaro's comments, but are off more than 40 percent in the last 52 weeks.

In his first earnings call with analysts since taking the top job on Jan. 5, Fornaro said he does not plan to change Spirit's low-operating-cost, cheap-fare strategy that generates revenue from checked-bag and other fees.

He said the company needed to improve its reliability, which has languished due to massive delays and misplaced luggage.

"Reputation does matter," Fornaro said. "The kind of complaint we want to remove is ... when we have a four-hour delay and we don't get the customer where they need to go."

The company has come under assault from larger rivals with higher costs that have been able to match Spirit's fares because fuel, what had been their biggest expense, has plummeted since June 2014.

Fornaro said he had "nothing to report" on whether Spirit was interested in a merger. Analysts have speculated that a tie-up with Frontier Airlines would help Spirit compete by giving it more scale.

Fornaro said Spirit will improve its operations and add flights at small and mid-size airports where bigger airlines do not have as great a cost advantage as they do at their hubs.

In recent years Spirit has focused on growing in rivals' hubs such as Dallas and Atlanta, where mergers had reduced competition.

Spirit expects to boost flight capacity only by 20 percent in 2016 from a year ago, compared with growth of 30 percent in 2015.

It forecast an operating profit margin between 19 percent and 20.5 percent in the first quarter, excluding special items.

"It's clear Bob can make an immediate impact on the operations side," said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel, noting his customer service record at AirTran Holdings Inc. Fornaro was CEO for nearly four years at AirTran until it was acquired by Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) in 2011.

Spirit also reported fourth-quarter adjusted income jumped by 24.9 percent from a year ago to $73.3 million, or $1.02 per share. Analysts, on average, expected 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares rose 5.5 percent to $42.59 after rising as high as $44.34.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)