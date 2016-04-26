A Spirit Airlines airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Spirit Airlines Inc on Tuesday forecast that a key revenue measure would continue its steep months-long decline, sending shares down more than 4 percent even as it reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $61.9 million in the first quarter. Excluding special items such as lease termination costs, profit rose by 2 percent to $72.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While Spirit said it expects turbulence ahead from battles with larger rivals, it promised moves starting in the third quarter to boost revenue from add-on services.

"The pricing environment remains very competitive, but we aren't just sitting passively by," Chief Executive Bob Fornaro said in a news release. "We have upgraded our pricing systems, made modest revisions to our schedules, and adjusted our approach to inventory management."

A decline in fuel prices has allowed larger carriers, which have high costs associated with long-haul flying and premium-cabin travel, to profitably chop their fares in line with Spirit's and ratchet up competition in the United States.

Rivals have also turned to discounting to stimulate corporate travel demand, Fornaro said on an analyst call, which has had a ripple effect on higher-restriction fares that Spirit sells to vacationers. He said demand was steady, however.

Lower prices and extra flights from Spirit pushed the carrier's total operating revenue as measured against capacity, or unit revenue, down 13.8 percent.

Spirit expects a similar decline in the measure in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ted Christie said on the call.

In part to combat this, Spirit has taken steps to build its fleet of small aircraft that are suited for demand to mid-size cities. Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said the airline's low-cost structure gives it an advantage in these markets.

Christie said the airline is in talks to purchase or extend the leases on 7 to 10 of its small planes, Airbus Group SE A319s, and it reached a deal with Airbus to convert 10 larger A321neo aircraft with 2019 delivery dates to smaller A320neo planes.

Fornaro also said Spirit plans a steady stream of small ancillary revenue initiatives, in contrast to its prior position where it made larger changes, albeit less frequently.

The airline said it expects an operating profit margin between 20.5 percent and 22 percent in the second quarter, excluding special items.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith, Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)