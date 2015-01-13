Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
LONDON British pubs group Greene King said its shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival Spirit Pub Company for 774 million pounds ($1.17 billion).
The takeover was agreed in November and followed Spirit's rejection of an earlier approach from Magners cider maker C&C Group.
"The combination of Greene King and Spirit will create the UK's leading managed pub company and deliver significant value for shareholders," Greene King's chief executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.
Over 99 percent of investors in Greene King voted in favor of the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.