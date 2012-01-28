LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (TheWrap.com) - Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Shannon and Zoe Saldana are the first confirmed presenters for this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards, Film Independent announced exclusively to TheWrap on Friday.

In addition, comedian/actor/singer Kate Micucci will perform on the show, which will take place on February 25 on the beach in Santa Monica.

Miller and Shannon appear in the two films that led all Spirit Awards nominees with five nominations each. Miller plays the wife of silent film star George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) in "The Artist," while Shannon is nominated for Best Male Lead for his role as a father with disturbing, apocalyptic visions in "Take Shelter."

Saldana's film include the non-indie "Avatar," and she most recently appeared in the action film "Colombiana."

Micucci has appeared on "Scrubs" and "Raising Hope," and is part of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates. She frequently performs music and comedy onstage in Los Angeles, including regular appearances with the Upright Citizens Brigade.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be hosted by Seth Rogen and broadcast on February 25 by IFC.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)