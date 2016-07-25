Russia's three-member archery team for next month's Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro was cleared to take part by the World Archery Federation (WA) on Monday after the IOC opted against a blanket ban on the country for state-sponsored doping.

WA said Russia's Tuiana Dashidorzhieva, Ksenia Perova and Inna Stepanova, who formed the women's recurve team that won the world championships last year, met the requirements set down to guarantee their participation at the Rio Games starting on Aug. 5.

In the light of the findings of the McLaren report, the WA also expressed support for the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) "courageous decision" against imposing a blanket ban on Russia, which it felt would have been unfair to clean Russian athletes.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)