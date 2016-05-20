The logo for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games can be seen along with the honeycomb-shaped walls of the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', where the swimming and diving competitions were held, in Beijing March 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gestures during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks to the media during a news conference following a meeting held to hear reports and elect new officials of Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

MOSCOW Some Russian athletes are likely to have tested positive for doping in the 2008 Olympic Games after their samples were re-examined, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.

Thirty one athletes from six sports could be banned from this year's Rio Olympics after failing doping tests when 454 samples from the 2008 Beijing Games were re-examined, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

"Now they will publish (a report for) 2008. I guess that our sportspeople will be there as well. We are talking about 12 countries here," the agency quoted Mutko as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)