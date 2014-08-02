Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
GLASGOW - Botswana 400 metres runner Amantle Montsho has been suspended from competition after failing a doping test, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Saturday.
Montsho, who finished fourth in the women's 400m final on Tuesday, provided a positive A sample that contained the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.
The 31-year-old, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in New Dehli four years ago, has been provisionally suspended and asked for her B sample to be tested.
Montsho is the second athlete to fail a doping test at the Games after Nigerian teenager Chika Amalaha was stripped of her weightlifting gold medal on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.