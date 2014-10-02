LONDON Britain's biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct (SPD.L) said it had acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams (DEB.L), the country's second-biggest department store company, in a deal which strengthens ties between the retailers.

Debenhams and Sports Direct, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley who also owns Newcastle United soccer club, began working together earlier this year with the department store trialing Sports Direct concessions in its stores.

Sports Direct has since January been tied to a put option which could lead it to buying a 6.62 percent stake in Debenhams. It said in a statement on Thursday that it had bought a further 4.6 percent stake for about 33 million pounds, bringing its total beneficial interest in Debenhams to 11.22 percent.

"As previously announced, Sports Direct is already working together with Debenhams and looks forward to building this relationship," Sports Direct said in its statement.

The sports retailer has gained a reputation for buying and selling stakes in different companies, and in some cases taking bets on their share prices rising by selling put options.

In September, Sports Direct entered into a put option agreement on a small stake in Britain's biggest grocer Tesco (TSCO.L). Separately on Thursday, it was announced that Ashley had raised his stake in Scottish soccer club Rangers RFC.L.

Days before it announced the put option deal concerning Debenhams shares in January, Sports Direct had bought a 4.6 percent stake in the department store chain which it then swiftly sold for a profit of about 4.6 million pounds ($7.5 million).

Sports Direct's maximum exposure under the Debenhams put option amounts to about 64 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)