NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Week 2 preview: Broncos at Chiefs

Peyton Manning is 13-1 all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs but he'll need a huge assist from his defense to improve to 6-0 with the Broncos in the AFC West matchup on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. (FBN-BRONCOS-CHIEFS-PREVIEW/, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Jeff Reynolds, 420 words)

See also: Broncos seek better balance (FBN-BRONCOS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 615 words)

Manning brings dying fan to the game (FBN-BRONCOS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 390 words)

- -

2016 NFL Mock Draft: Bosa to Bucs at No. 1

Eight months before the 2016 NFL Draft begins in Chicago, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Joey Bosa looks like the No. 1 pick. (FBN-DRAFT/, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Dane Brugler, 1,949 words)

- -

Cowboys ready to tackle Eagles, RB Murray

IRVING, Texas - Just business, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett are setting their sights on running back DeMarco Murray and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Murray was NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Cowboys in 2014. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Bengals CB Jones fined $35K, files appeal

Adam Jones is fined $35,000 by the NFL for slamming Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper's head into his helmet, but the Bengals cornerback plans to appeal. (FBN-BENGALS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 275 words)

- -

Rams not ruling out RB Gurley

Running back Todd Gurley will get some work with the first team this week and head coach Jeff Fisher didn't rule out the rookie first-round pick for Sunday's game at Washington. (FBN-RAMS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Concussed Carolina LB Kuechly absent Wednesday

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly did not practice today. He's in the NFL concussion protocol. (FBN-PANTHERS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

49ers ride Hyde into Pittsburgh

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Some might say the primary story of the San Francisco 49ers' season-opening, 20-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night was the running back who rushed for 168 yards. That would be 49ers' running back Carlos Hyde, who also scored two touchdowns. (FBN-49ERS-NEWS/, moved, by David Del Grande, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Bengals TE Eifert gives Dalton a No. 2 outlet

CINCINNATI - After a week in which Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green made the headlines and the big bucks, it was tight end Tyler Eifert who made the big catches to show he will be a key weapon this season. (FBN-BENGALS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, by David Del Grande, 500 words)

- -

NFL Reports

- -

NFL roundup

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cook, FSU ready for BC test

TALLAHASSEE - During Florida State's 28-1 run in the past two seasons, every game on the schedule was considered winnable. But while many matchups this year are no different, No. 9 Florida State has some that are lose-able. More than one, in fact. (FBC-FLORIDASTATE-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 510 words)

- -

Irish fortunes in freshman's hands

SOUTH BEND - Malik Zaire's misfortune may be DeShone Kizer's opportunity. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly wasted no time delivering the bad news about Zaire, the starting Irish quarterback, following last Saturday's 34-27 come-from-behind victory at Virginia. (FBC-NOTREDAME-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 382 words)

- -

Cupcake diet helps Aggies get healthy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With an impressive season-opening win versus Arizona State now well in the rear-view mirror and the SEC opener versus Arkansas still more than a week away, Texas A&M moves into what many would consider the boring part of the schedule. (FBC-TEXASA&M-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 422 words)

- -

CFB notebook

- - - -

GOLF

'Big Three' target playoff title at Conway Farms

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - We preview this week's BMW Championship, the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events, where the 'Big Three' of world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, second-ranked Jordan Spieth and third-ranked Jason Day are all in the elite field of 70 players at Conway Farms Golf Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 7 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Europe and U.S. beg to differ over Solheim Cup favoritism

FRANKFURT - The verbal jousting starts to crank up ahead of this week's 14th Solheim Cup in Germany, with Europe and the United States both suggesting they are the underdogs to win the biennial team event. (GOLF-WOMEN/SOLHEIM, moved, 378 words)

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Dodgers' Seager shines in first dozen games

LOS ANGELES - If Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly is trying to low-key top prospect Corey Seager's major league arrival, he is not doing a very good job of it. Mattingly already compared Seager to Ken Griffey Jr., saying the 21-year-old shortstop looks like the same kind of player who comes up at a young age and slips right into the big leagues. (BBO-DODGERS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 471 words)

- -

Mets planning to give deGrom a rest

NEW YORK - Two weeks off at the end of the summer last season did wonders for New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Might it be time to consider another late-season vacation for the Mets' ace pitcher? (BBO-METS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Jerry Beach, 482 words)

- -

Young Twins not fretting playoff chase

MINNEAPOLIS - In the pressure-packed chase for the baseball postseason, the young players of the Minnesota Twins have seemed virtually unfazed. The Twins entered play on Tuesday just a game back of the Texas Rangers in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League and are 16-7 since Aug. 22. (BBO-TWINS-NEWS/, moved, by Dan Myers, The Sports Xchange, 330 words)

- -

Harper pledges full support for manager Williams

PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper came into the dugout and gave his manager a big hug after hitting his second home run of the night Tuesday in the Washington Nationals' 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He wanted to say thank you to Matt Williams. (BBO-NATIONALS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Stephen Pianovich, 383 words)

- -

MLB Notebook

- -

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Bucks arena might be delayed until 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks may not complete the $500 million arena project until one year later than previously announced with a possible new target of an October 2018 opening. (BKN-BUCKS-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, 380 words)

- -

NBA roundup

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Blackhawks: Kane expected at camp

Patrick Kane is expected to attend training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team says. (HKN-BLACKHAWKS-NEWS/, expect by 7 PM ET, The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

NHL roundup

- - - -

AUTO RACING

Logano peaking, Team Penske Fords are ready for Chase

When the seat of the No. 22 Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil Ford came open at the end of his 2012 Sprint Cup championship season, Brad Keselowski lobbied long and hard for the driver he had earmarked as his first choice to fill the seat -- Joey Logano. (CAR-SPRINT-NEWS/, moved, The Sports Xchange, special from NASCAR Wire Service, 525 words)

- -

American Rossi replaces Merhi at Marussia F1 team

Alexander Rossi will become Formula One's first U.S. driver since 2007 at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after replacing Spaniard Roberto Merhi at the Manor Marussia team.(MOTOR RACING-MARUSSIA/ROSSI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 438 words)

- - - -

BUSINESS

Adidas brand to take over as NHL supplier from Reebok in 2017

BERLIN - German sportswear firm Adidas strikes a seven-year partnership with the National Hockey League starting in 2017, taking over from its own Reebok subsidiary, as it seeks to challenge rival Nike in top North American sports. (US-ADIDAS-ICEHOCKEY/, moved, 270 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

IOC unveils five candidates for 2024 Summer Games

Los Angeles is in the running to host a third Olympics while Hamburg, Paris, Rome and Budapest will battle to bring the multi-sport extravaganza back to Europe after the five cities are officially unveiled as candidates to host the 2024 Summer Games. (OLYMPICS-2024/BIDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 555 words)

- -

Bach says IOC will test public support among bidders

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The International Olympic Committee will conduct its own research to judge public support for hosting the 2024 Summer Games in each of the five bidding cities, including Los Angeles, IOC President Thomas Bach says. (OLYMPICS-2024/BACH (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, by Brian Homewood, 534 words)

- -

Germany able to host 2024 Games and Euro in same year, Bach says

BERLIN - Germany would have no problems hosting both the 2024 European soccer championships as well as the summer Olympics in the same year, given the country's sports infrastructure and organizational skills, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says. (OLYMPICS-2024/HAMBURG, moved, 245 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

