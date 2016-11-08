LONDON Reports that British retailer Sports Direct (SPD.L) attempted to spy on lawmakers who were making an unannounced visit to one of its warehouses are "extraordinary", business minister Greg Clark told parliament on Tuesday.

"I find it extraordinary what was reported this morning, especially for a company that has made declarations that it wants to improve its reputation and its image," Clark said.

Lawmakers who took part in the surprise visit to Sports Direct's Shirebrook warehouse on Monday said a woman who had brought them a tray of sandwiches had placed a camera and recording device on the floor underneath.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas)