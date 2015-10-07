DraftKings CEO Jason Robins speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The fantasy sports company DraftKings said on Wednesday that it would ban its employees from any public daily fantasy sports games, and bar all staff of rival companies from its website.

"We are glad to see that others in the industry have followed suit and believe that this is an important next step in retaining the trust of our players," DraftKings said in a statement.

FanDuel Inc made a similar announcement earlier on Wednesday.

The fantasy sports industry has faced a firestorm of criticism since reports that an employee at DraftKings won $350,000 from a $25 entry in an American football contest on the rival FanDuel site using what appeared to be inside information.

The companies have said there is no evidence the employee who won the $350,000 did anything wrong.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)