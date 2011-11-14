MELBOURNE Australian services firm Spotless Group SPT.AX denied on Monday it had received a takeover approach from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners, which a media report said could be worth as much as A$700 million ($715 million).

The company, which just six months ago rejected a conditional A$657 million takeover bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group (BX.N), has seen its shares push 17 percent higher in the past week on speculation of an offer.

The Australian Financial Review said in an unsourced report on Tuesday that PEP was finalizing details of its proposal for the Melbourne-based group and could inform the Spotless board and management as early as Wednesday.

However, Pacific Equity Partners senior executives are tied up with the firm's annual presentations to investors, which continue on Tuesday at the conference venue at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

The conference brings together domestic and international investors, known as limited partners, with presentations from PEP executives and companies.

A spokeswoman for Pacific Equity Partners declined to comment on the report.

Spotless shares ended Monday at A$2.35, giving the firm a market value of A$624 million, but have fallen as low as A$1.75 in October amid global market volatility.

Spotless, which provides services including maintenance, security, laundry and catering, said in May that the Blackstone offer of A$2.50 per share did not reflect the fundamental value of the company.

Spotless is being advised by Goldman Sachs, which also acted as advisers during the Blackstone approach.

Pacific Equity Partners raised Australia's largest buyout fund of A$4 billion at the height of the boom in 2007, and still has around A$2 billion left to invest. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Ed Davies)