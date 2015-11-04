LOS ANGELES - Actors Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Tuesday night, premiering their real life drama "Spotlight" in Los Angeles.

The film looks at newspaper the Boston Globe's groundbreaking report that Roman Catholic officials routinely covered up abuse by priests.

"When you are doing a story about real people and you have victims involved and people's lives on the line, it definitely adds another layer of responsibility to the work that you have to do," Ruffalo said.

"Spotlight" is released in the U.S. on Friday and in European cinemas in January.