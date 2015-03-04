The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE), publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, said classified ads lifted its 2014 results and forecast slowing growth in sales and profits for this year.

The guidance was seen as disappointing after sales grew 8 percent and core profit 12 percent in 2014, driven by ads for jobs and real estate on Web portals that Springer has acquired, prompting a downgrade from brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux.

Shares in Springer, which is on a drive to digitize and internationalize its business to balance out weaker circulation revenues, fell 5 percent to 54.60 euros by 0330 ET, and were the biggest decliners in a flat European media index .SXMP.

Kepler analyst Andrea Beneventi said the proposed flat dividend of 1.80 per share was disappointing, and cut his recommendation to "reduce" from "buy". "The cash retention may signal larger acquisitions to come," he wrote.

Springer said it expected revenue growth in a low to mid-single-digit percentage range this year and adjusted EBITDA growth in the high single-digit percentage range, below a 14 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The executive board assumes that the planned increase in advertising revenues will more than compensate for the fall in circulation revenues and other revenues," Springer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2014 sales figure of 3.04 billion euros ($3.39 billion) was equal to the highest estimate in a Reuters analyst poll, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 507 million were in line.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 11 percent to 20.1 euros.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

