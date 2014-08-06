WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining four large U.S. wireless carriers was "good for American consumers" after news that two of them, Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US TMUS.N, were abandoning plans for a merger.

Sprint "now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on robust competition," Wheeler said in a brief statement.

U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a merger of the two carriers.

