Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining four large U.S. wireless carriers was "good for American consumers" after news that two of them, Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US TMUS.N, were abandoning plans for a merger.
Sprint "now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on robust competition," Wheeler said in a brief statement.
U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a merger of the two carriers.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM U.S. paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday that its takeover bid for Akzo Nobel would benefit shareholders and staff after its Dutch rival rejected its 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) offer as too low and too risky.
BEIJING China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.