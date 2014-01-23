Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
NEW YORK Sprint Corp (S.N) said on Thursday that it expects to report a fourth-quarter charge of $165 million for severance and related items as it is cutting jobs to reduce its costs.
The No. 3 U.S. mobile operator, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp (9984.T), said it also expects more material charges in future periods associated with a workforce reduction plan that will include management and non-management positions throughout the company.
It said that the cutbacks were kicked off on January 16 and are expected to be mostly finished by the end of June but did not say how many employees would be affected in a regulatory filing announcing the charges.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.