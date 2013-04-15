Charlie Ergen, who has never shied away from risky bets and legal battles as the chairman of Dish Network now finds himself in the biggest gamble of his career with a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel Corp.

The offer, which trumps one made by Japan's SoftBank Corp, would cap off years of Ergen's investing in wireless spectrum assets in a bid to diversify his pay-TV company beyond satellite television.

Until Monday, the former full-time poker and blackjack player - who made his fortune selling satellite dishes door to door - had invested about $3 billion on wireless assets. In January, Dish made a $2.3 billion bid for Clearwire, a U.S. wireless company.

But the move on Sprint sets the stage for a potential bidding war with another self-made billionaire, Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications and Internet company.

Ergen brushed off questions on Monday about whether Dish would prevail in a bidding war with SoftBank.

"It's very vintage Ergen," said Steve Soranno, an equity analyst at Calvert Investment Management, which has $13 billion under management. "If you view it as a move on a chess board, it strategically makes sense.

"If SoftBank counters or raises its bid, then Ergen weakens a potential competitor. If Softbank, on the other hand drops, Ergen gets" what he wants - spectrum and customers, Soranno said.

What stands between Ergen, 60, and completing his strategy is a Masayoshi Son, 55, the executive who tried to buy Sprint for $20 billion in October.

"I think we have a lot of in common. We are two individuals who saw the value in Sprint and Clearwire. His vision is 300 years old and mine is three years long," Ergen said in an interview.

While a fight could still be on the horizon, some analysts believe a possible tie up between Softbank and Dish is in the works. Son has said he sees Japan's market as stagnating and has been focused on opportunities to expand abroad, which was part of the rationale behind Softbank's initial bid for Sprint.

"It is also possible that Masa-san and Ergen could come to some type of network and content joint venture in which Dish would own a minority stake in Sprint with SoftBank as the controlling shareholder," Macquarie analysts Amy Yong and Kevin Smithen said in a research note.

Ergen also hinted at a potential collaboration with SoftBank and downplayed any notion of a fight looming with Son.

"(Son's) got a vision and we've got a vision and much of that is very similar," Ergen said.

SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment, while Dish did not comment on partnering with SoftBank.

KNOWS HIS WAY AROUND THE RING

Ergen is known for his sparring skills in the board room and the courtroom.

He provoked a lawsuit by all the major U.S. broadcasters last year for introducing a digital video recorder that lets Dish subscribers automatically skip commercials and threatens the broadcasters' revenue. That case is ongoing.

Like any good gambler, he knows when to fold. He paid $700 million to Cablevision after a failed joint venture called Voom; and $500 million to TiVo in the midst of a trial.

Analysts say Ergen loves getting the upper hand over others, which may be why he finds himself in so many corporate battles.

"He makes a bold move and he says, 'hurdles be damned,' and he'll execute his vision and swipe all the hurdles aside," Soranno said.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Additional reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo, Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)