Sprint Corp (S.N) is unlikely to return to revenue growth as owner SoftBank Corp (9984.T) appears reluctant to invest enough to make the U.S. telecom carrier competitive, influential BTIG Research analyst Walter Piecyk said.

The analyst, rated five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his recommendations, downgraded his rating on Sprint's shares "sell" from "neutral".

Sprint, locked in a profit-sapping competition with larger rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), has undergone a long-haul revamping of its network, shedding thousands of jobs and triggering an exodus of subscribers.

"We are tired of waiting and simply can't ignore the high cash burn rate and recent comments by Sprint's Chairman Masayoshi Son and latest CEO Marcelo Claure that outlined a clouded network vision and market strategy ...," BTIG's Walter Piecyk said.

SoftBank CEO Son said this month that Sprint was in a "tough situation" and had a long battle to fight.

Piecyk set a price target of $3.25 on the stock, implying a decline of 30 percent from the stock's Monday close of $4.67. Sprint's shares have fallen 44 percent in the past year.

Analysts have been expecting SoftBank, which owns about 80 percent of Sprint, to use its financial wherewithal to make the company more competitive. SoftBank launched a surprise takeover of Sprint in 2012.

"We do not see a path by which Sprint can return to revenue growth, let alone EBITDA growth or positive free cash flow," Piecyk said in a note titled "Has Masa Given up on Sprint?"

The analyst said Sprint would have to sell at least $5 billion of spectrum this year for its operating business to be worth the value of its net debt at the end of 2015.

"Sprint needs to stop burning cash in order to establish any equity value in the stock and to do that it needs to grow the subscriber base," Piecyk said.

Including Piecyk, seven of the 28 analysts who cover the stock rate it "sell" or lower, while 17 rate it "hold" and four rate it "buy" or higher.

Sprint shares were unchanged in premarket trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)