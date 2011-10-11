A woman talks on her phone as she walks past T-mobile and Sprint wireless stores in New York July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Despite investor concerns over Sprint Nextel's (S.N) fund raising plans, analysts at FBR said the No.3 U.S. mobile operator's faster 4G network build up and higher sales of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhones will drive its $4.2 billion funding gap through 2013.

Sprint could tap into its secured debt capacity of about $7 billion and incoming Chief Financial Officer Joe Euteneuer has previously raised funds under tough market conditions at Qwest Corp CTQ.N in 2008-09, the brokerage added.

On Friday, Sprint said it plans to spend $7 billion on a network upgrade, two years ahead of its original plan and will raise funds to fill the cash shortfall.

Sprint, which is selling the iPhone for the first time, is also expected to pay Apple an undisclosed sum of money for the right to sell the popular iPhone.

FBR, which has an outperform rating on Sprint, said it expects long-term benefits from iPhone's addition to Sprint's portfolio but sees substantial near-term margin pressure from higher subsidy costs.

"We expect 4G cash prepayments for usage post financial year 2012, mitigating bankruptcy risk," analysts at FBR said in a note.

The brokerage expects the iPhone to drive gross additions, lower subscriber churn, and increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

FBR added Sprint to its top picks list and removed AT&T (T.N).

Shares of Sprint, which have fallen 28 percent since Friday, closed at $2.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)