Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp's SPW.N quarterly profit beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by growth in emerging markets and strong demand for equipment used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to dairy products.

The maker of food and beverage production equipment, electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants said net profit dipped to $62.5 million, or $1.24 per share, from $65.3 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition and other one-time charges, SPX earned $1.78 per share, 3 cents above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 13 percent to $1.49 billion, slightly missing estimates.

The biggest revenue rise was at the flow technology business, the company's largest segment. The flow segment, which sells to food, energy and industrial customers, got a boost from emerging markets, where demand from food and beverage makers was growing at more than double the rate of developed economies.

"We see a huge growth opportunity in food and beverage," Chief Executive Chris Kearney said in an interview. "We're seeing higher production standards, (with) dairy as an example, and seeing a growing middle class with greater buying power and demanding higher-quality products."

Emerging markets accounted for 28 percent of total company sales in the quarter.

"The strength of the underlying businesses boost our confidence that 2012 is on track," said analyst Jeff Sprague of Vertical Research Partners, which rates SPX a "buy."

A NARROWING FOCUS

SPX has been adding and selling businesses to focus more narrowly on becoming a flow technology company.

Last month, SPX said it would sell its automotive service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH ROBG.UL for $1.15 billion to focus on the flow business, which it expanded last year with the $784 million purchase of pump-maker ClydeUnion.

The company said it would consider more deals to expand the flow business because investors have rewarded SPX's more narrow focus.

The sale of the auto service business led SPX to withdraw its earnings-per-share guidance for the year, but once the sale closes, SPX may offer a forecast for the balance of 2012, Kearney said.

SPX repeated its forecast that calls for 2012 revenue of $5.05 billion to $5.3 billion. The flow business will generate about $3 billion in sales this year, the company forecast.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX said this would be a transitional year and it would buy back about $350 million of its shares over the coming year.

After the Bosch deal closes, flow equipment -- pumps, filters and other gear used in producing liquids -- will account for more than half of SPX's $5.5 billion annual revenue, with the rest coming from equipment used in power plants and industrial controls.

The stock, which is up more than 80 percent from its 52-week low in October, is increasingly seen by investors as a pure-play on flow technology markets, the CEO said, citing the break-ups of ITT (ITT.N) and Tyco International TYC.N as analogous examples.

"Shareholders have supported the movement of the company towards more of a pure-play flow business, (similar to) peer companies who have announced break-ups or divestitures."

SPX's shares rose 2.7 percent, or $2.03, to $76.69 in midday trading on The New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by John Wallace and Maureen Bavdek)