Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
BRUSSELS EU competition regulators are to approve the sale of U.S. conglomerate SPX Corp's SPW.N automotive service business to world No. 1 car parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH ROBG.UL for $1.15 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The European Union's executive Commission has been examining the deal since May 21 and has set a June 26 deadline for its decision.
"The Commission is set to give unconditional approval for the deal," said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
While the Commission declined to comment, a spokesman for Robert Bosch said: "We are very happy".
SPX, which makes pumps and filters used in producing liquids for industries ranging from oil to beverages, equipment for electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants, is selling the unit to focus on its core business.
It also plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and buy back shares. The acquisition will boost German-based Bosch's presence in the North American automotive diagnostics market.
SPX's auto tools unit accounts for about 15 percent of its revenues, with operations in the United States, Germany, France and China. The company competes with General Electric (GE.N), German engineering group GEA (G1AG.DE) and Swiss engineer ABB ABBN.VX.
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Frankfurt; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Dan Lalor)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.