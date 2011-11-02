Diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N posted a 54 percent quarterly profit rise that topped analysts' forecasts, helped by strong emerging market demand and sales of its food and beverage production equipment.

The company also raised the low end of its 2011 profit forecast.

SPX, which also makes electrical transformers and cooling towers for power plants, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders came to $60.7 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $39.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Factoring out one-time items, earnings of $1.21 per share topped the analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.39 billion, below Wall Street's expectations of $1.43 billion. Sales to emerging markets were up 29 percent.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company raised the low end of its 2011 profit forecast by a dime and now expects earnings of $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

Wall Street expects full-year profit to come to $4.35 per share.

SPX's transformer business has been slow to recover from the U.S. recession that officially ended in December 2009. In August, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kearney warned investors that he did not expect that operation to show meaningful improvement until late 2012 or early 2013.

The company competes with German engineering group GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE), U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) and Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX.

So far this year, SPX shares have fallen about 24 percent, a far sharper drop than the 5 percent slide of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC.

