Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.
COLOMBO Elephants in decorated costumes ambled through the streets of Sri Lanka on Sunday accompanied by dancers and musicians during the annual Buddhist pageant in the capital.
The pageant, which takes place over three nights and started nearly four decades ago, attracts thousands of tourists and locals.
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.
PANJSHIR, Afghanistan A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport.