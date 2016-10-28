Israel acts to decriminalize small-scale marijuana use
JERUSALEM Israel plans to decriminalize personal marijuana use, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Thursday, adopting an approach similar to some U.S. states and European countries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved St. Jude Medical Inc's device to prevent recurrent strokes in certain patients.
The device, amplatzer PFO occluder, has been approved for patients who previously had a stroke due to a blood clot that passed through a small hole in the heart and then traveled to the brain. (bit.ly/2eVlgo2)
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
JERUSALEM Israel plans to decriminalize personal marijuana use, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Thursday, adopting an approach similar to some U.S. states and European countries.
SHANGHAI China is set to add more than 300 new and traditional drugs to its list of medicines the state will help patients pay for, the first change in more than seven years that will boost treatments for cancer, kidney disease, hepatitis and haemophilia.
Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in certain products it sells by 2020.