Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN in $2.1 billion deal
Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal valued at about $2.1 billion.
FRANKFURT Private equity companies Advent and Permira are considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada, WirschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.
Advent and Permira were earlier this year beaten out by rival bidders Bain and Cinven, whose offer for Stada later failed to reach the required minimum acceptance level. Bain and Cinven are currently mulling making another bid.
Sources told Reuters last month that Advent and Permira remained interested in Stada, but were not expected to take immediate action to put together a new bid. Instead, they would wait to see whether Bain and Cinven launch a second attempt, they said.
Their stance has not changed in the meanwhile, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Advent and Permira declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)
TOKYO Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.
SAN FRANCISCO Symantec Corp is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity startup Fireglass, the company said on Thursday, in a small deal designed to boost its products that protect corporate email and web browsing from threats.