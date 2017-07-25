FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Stada boards recommend that shareholders accept sweetened bid
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 25, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

Stada boards recommend that shareholders accept sweetened bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: The logo of the pharmaceutical company Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at its headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2012.Alex Domanski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Stada's (STAGn.DE) management board and supervisory board are recommending that shareholders accept a sweetened takeover offer for the German generic drugmaker from buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, Stada said on Tuesday.

"With the increased offer price, we have achieved an attractive premium for our shareholders", Chairman Ferdinand Oetker said in a statement.

After their previous 5.3 billion euro ($6.2 billion) bid fell through, Bain and Cinven this month launched a new offer that is 25 cents per share higher, at 66.25 euros, and requires a smaller percentage of shares to be tendered.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.