LONDON A musical based on Bret Easton Ellis's "American Psycho", the disturbing tale of a Wall Street banker turned sadistic serial killer, will have its world premiere in London in December.

A spokesman for London's Almeida Theatre said on Friday that the show would open on December 3 and run until January 25.

American playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, best known for his work on the U.S. television series "Glee", is producing the script and the show is directed by Briton Rupert Goold.

The music and lyrics will be produced by American singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik, who wrote the music for "Spring Awakening" but is best known for his 1996 debut single "Barely Breathing".

Easton Ellis's novel, published in 1991, is a satire about the 1980s yuppie boom and follows Wall Street investment banker Patrick Bateman, an obsessive materialist who by night commits murders - or at least imagines he commits them - while losing himself in drugs and prostitution.

On its release, "American Psycho" shocked readers with graphic content that included Bateman torturing a woman with a rat. In Australia the book was shrink-wrapped and could not be sold to anyone aged under 18.

The book was adapted into a film in 2000 starring Christian Bale, while a project to adapt the book into a musical for the United States was first announced in 2008.

Producer Jesse Singer said the team behind the musical had decided to move it to London where Goold is based and is associated with the Almeida Theatre and to try the show off-Broadway first.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Michael Roddy)