NEW YORK Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan and her music entrepreneur husband, Emilio, are developing a new Broadway show based on their lives, the show's producer said on Tuesday.

The couple is working with the Nederlander Organization on the show that will trace their lives from leaving Cuba to international stardom.

"The Estefans' journey of success, led by raw talent and passion, is captivating as it drove them from relative obscurity to global sensations," Jimmy Nederlander, the organization's president, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Estefan, one of the most successful Latin crossover stars, fled Cuba with her family as a toddler. She met her husband in Miami and became the lead singer of his band, which was renamed the Miami Sound Machine. The couple married in 1978.

She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, won seven Grammy Awards and produced a list of hits including "Conga," "The Rhythm is Going to Get You," and "1,2,3."

Emilio, a music, television and film director, was instrument in his wife's career, and helped to develop stars such as Shakira, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez.

"Sharing our life story through music will give us a new opportunity to honor our roots and, hopefully, to be able to inspire generations to come," the couple said in a statement.

The Nederlander Organization said no creative team has been announced yet.

(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh)