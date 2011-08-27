Daniel Radcliffe talks comedy, nerves in return to London stage
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
NEW YORK Hurricane Irene's impact on New York City remains to be seen, but it's a certainty that Broadway will be dark this weekend, with all Saturday and Sunday performances canceled.
The Broadway League announced the closure on Friday as the East Coast braced for the storm. Earlier in the day, the 40 theaters that light up the Great White Way had indicated they would remain open, but they reversed that position after the city mandated evacuations of coastal neighborhoods.
In an unprecedented step, New York is shutting down its public transit system on noon Saturday and has ordered the evacuation of about a quarter-million residents of low-lying areas in the city's five boroughs.
"The safety and security of theatergoers and employees is everyone's primary concern," Paul Libin, Chairman of The Broadway League, said in a statement.
The League, which represents the Broadway theater industry, noted that refund procedures are in place for ticket-holders, with Telecharge and Ticketmaster prepared to generate automatic refunds within 10 business days.
(Reporting and writing by Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.
LONDON One of the world's largest collections of "Alice in Wonderland" memorabilia, featuring over 3,000 items, was sold at an Oxford auction house on Wednesday for around 70,000 pounds ($88,000).
BERLIN Right-wing activists in the eastern German city of Dresden have protested against a work by a Syrian artist designed to show solidarity with the people of Aleppo, saying it belittles the memory of the city's own bombing in World War Two.